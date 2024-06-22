Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Randalstown has been crowned the Best Kept Town across the island of Ireland at the prestigious Ireland’s Best Kept Town Awards 2024.

The Co Antrim town also won the Best Kept Small Town category, before taking the overall accolade, beating off stiff competition from towns and villages the length and breadth of Ireland.

Judges were particularly impressed with the co-operation between local businesses and the community to bring about vast enhancement in the town, noting the active participation by all residents and the ‘sense of pride’ they all have.

Tidy Randalstown Chairperson Helen Boyd said the winning of this award is an "amazing achievement” for the team of 43 volunteers who “just keep giving over and over again”.

Pictured at the Ireland’s Best Kept Towns Award Ceremony. L-R: Mary Hurley, Dept of Rural and Community Development (ROI); Cllr Vera McWilliam, John Smith, Department of Communities; Mayor Cllr Neil Kelly; Helen Boyd, Tidy Randalstown and Doreen Muskett, Chair of the NI Amenity Council. Picture: Brian Thompson

"They are the heroes who made this all possible and all should feel equally proud. The unfailing support we receive from residents, businesses, community organisations and our council also makes a huge contribution to our success and their appreciation for the work we do makes the effort all the more worthwhile”.

Derry / Londonderry was also awarded the title Best Kept Large Urban Centre, a category that includes locations with city status.

The annual celebration, which has been running since 1995 and is part of the Tidy Town and Best Kept initiatives which recognises towns and villages across Ireland which consistently take pride in their surroundings, be it through enhancing their natural environment with flowers and foliage, maintaining the outward appearance of buildings and public facilities, or general cleanliness.

The awards were presented at Riddel Hall, part of Queens University, Belfast, during a ceremony where the Northern Ireland initiative Best Kept Awards partnered with its southern counterpart Tidy Towns to decide on the victor.

Tidy Randalstown members are presented with Ireland’s Best Kept Town overall winner and Ireland’s Best Kept Small Town Awards at the annual awards held in Riddel Hall, Stranmillis. Photographed with the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Neil Kelly and Cllr Vera McWilliam. Picture: Brian Thompson

Doreen Muskett, Chair of the NI Amenity Council who run the Best Kept Awards presented prizes to the winners.

"I am absolutely delighted that Randalstown has been named the overall winner at the Ireland’s Best Kept Town Awards 2024, they are a very active community group who work extremely hard day and night throughout the whole year, they are to be commended for their efforts in keeping the town so tidy and well presented,” she said.

"Each resident should be very proud of this incredible achievement, there are only five awards to be won, so to even be nominated for the all-Ireland is a massive achievement for our town and villages. I also congratulate Derry / Londonderry on taking the Best Kept Large Urban Centre title, a great achievement”.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly said: “Randalstown’s journey from being a finalist last year to claiming the overall winner of this competition is an incredible achievement. This huge accolade is a testament to the commitment and endless effort of Tidy Randalstown, our staff and its residents who take immense pride in their town.”