‘Rare Breed – A Farming Year’ continues tonight at 8.30pm on UTV with a visit to Derrytresk, Coalisland.

It's April and things are getting busy for all the farmers, as they take advantage of a dry sunny spell.

‘Rare Breed – A Farming Year’ is the ground-breaking year-in-the-life observational documentary series charting the reality of farming in 21 st century Northern Ireland for 12 families, giving a unique insight into one of Northern Ireland’s largest and oldest industries.

Young couple Shay O’Neill and Susan Chestnutt are working on the other half of their farming enterprise at Derrytresk, Coalisland.

Susan Chestnutt and Shay O'Neill from Portrush and Derrytresk, Coalisland.

Here they rear poultry, sheep, and cattle, as well as on the North Coast. Today they’re checking their latest flock of 250 chickens which Shay describes as the ‘pest control unit’ as they eat everything when they are put outside.

They are strong advocates of rotational grazing so they are moving the cattle to fresh grass, which they say is better for the cattle and the soil.

The young couple are also on a countdown to their wedding in June, with Susan laughing, “Shay doesn’t have a clue what’s going on!”

Next Rare Breed heads off the Beatty’s in Auchnacloy. April’s an exciting time for the family at their farm, as children Charlie and Mia are carefully making plans with their Dad, Paul for the start of show season next month.

Charlie is intending to show his sheep Pearl and there is lots of washing, grooming, training and preparation for both the animal and handler in the run up to the show, including a new coat for Charlie! Paul makes a drying pen for the sheep so they don’t get dirty after washing, saying, “Sheep’ll find a mucky spot!” They are all hopeful of arosette at Balmoral.

