Rasharkin BB awards event

However, they presented their trophies and awards at a recent Company evening.
Results were as follows:
Company Section
Scripture: 1st Andrew Mark. 2nd Cameron Watson, 3rd Oliver Calderwood
Uniform: 1st Oliver Calderwood 2nd tie Andrew Mark and Cameron Watson
Sporting Abilities: Oliver Calderwood
Endeavour: Tom Calderwood
Junior Section
Scripture: 1st tie Isaac Boal, Alexander Mark and Alexander Watson; 3rd Robin Scott
Uniform: 1st Alexander Mark, 2nd Alexander Watson, 3rd Isaac Boal
Sporting Abilities: Barry Simwa
Endeavour: Noah McFarland
Anchors
Scripture P1/P2: 1st Ollie Wilson, 2nd Theo Calderwood
Scripture P3/P4: 1st Charlie Doherty, 2nd Jacob Green
Creativity P1/P2: 1st David Millar, 2nd Theo Calderwood
Creativity P3/P4: 1st Luke Armstrong, 2nd Harry Watson
Commitment and Example: Jacob Green
