Andrew Mark 1st Company Section Scripture

Rasharkin BB awards event

Due to Covid restrictions, it was not possible for the 1st Rasharkin Company of the Boys’ Brigade to have their Annual Parents and Family Evening for the 2021/22 Session.

By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 10:29 am

However, they presented their trophies and awards at a recent Company evening.

Results were as follows:

Company Section

Scripture: 1st Andrew Mark. 2nd Cameron Watson, 3rd Oliver Calderwood

Uniform: 1st Oliver Calderwood 2nd tie Andrew Mark and Cameron Watson

Sporting Abilities: Oliver Calderwood

Endeavour: Tom Calderwood

Junior Section

Scripture: 1st tie Isaac Boal, Alexander Mark and Alexander Watson; 3rd Robin Scott

Uniform: 1st Alexander Mark, 2nd Alexander Watson, 3rd Isaac Boal

Sporting Abilities: Barry Simwa

Endeavour: Noah McFarland

Anchors

Scripture P1/P2: 1st Ollie Wilson, 2nd Theo Calderwood

Scripture P3/P4: 1st Charlie Doherty, 2nd Jacob Green

Creativity P1/P2: 1st David Millar, 2nd Theo Calderwood

Creativity P3/P4: 1st Luke Armstrong, 2nd Harry Watson

Commitment and Example: Jacob Green

