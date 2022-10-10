A number of residents were evacuated after the “partial collapse” of a roof at the site.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service stated that firefighters were called to the incident at 4.42pm, where the roof of an apartment block had collapsed. The spokesperson explained: “Firefighters assisted with the evaluation of residents. The incident was dealt with by 8pm.”

One fire appliance from Glengormley Fire Station, two fire appliances from Whitla Fire Station, one fire appliance from Knock Fire Station and an aerial appliance also from Knock Fire Station attended the incident.

NIFRS at the scene on October 7.

The Green End are was closed from Rathmullan Drive for a number of hours during the incident before being reopened.

Providing an update to the Newtownabbey Times today (Monday), a spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) said: “Following the partial collapse of a roof at flats in Green End, Rathcoole, 10 households have requested and been provided with temporary accommodation.

“We will continue to work closely with all residents to ensure their safety.

“Residents should not enter the flats until notified it is safe to do so.

“Initial structural and safety surveys have been carried out, with more detailed surveys due to take place this week.”