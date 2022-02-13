Rathcoole group provides ‘listening ear’ to residents in need of support

Listening Ear was established in October 2018, opening an office in the estate’s Dunanney Centre in May 2019.

The registered charity is volunteer-led with a core group of 10 supporting the community and other volunteers who provide help when needed.

Listening Ear supports clients on issues such as debt and welfare advice, housing, mental health, suicide prevention and drug and alcohol awareness.

Professor Siobhan O'Neill, Mental Health Champion, pictured with Listening Ear volunteers during a visit to the group's office.

An emergency 24/7 helpline is available for those needing emergency support with mental health. Members of the team provide calls at frequencies set by the clients to check in on how they are. This service has expanded during the pandemic with referrals coming from the Community Mental health team.

Detailing what inspired the group’s founders to establish Listening Ear, Brian Kerr, who was the main organiser behind the group’s formation, said: “Men won’t go to a doctor and people here won’t talk about mental health. So how do you address this? You equip peers in all organisations to be able to provide a non judgmental, empathetic listening ear. You train these individuals to see changes in behaviour and to know what to say and what not to say.

“This was the idea behind Listening Ear, to help those who sit around us in sports clubs, Orange Lodges, bands, church groups, voluntary organisations, work and other social settings.”

Explaining the impact the organisation has had on the local community and further afield, Brian, who is the group’s treasurer, added: “Society measures deaths, not lives saved. I’m often asked how many lives have been saved by the work of Listening Ear and I can honestly say this will never be known.

Listening Ear supported Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council's Christmas appeal.

“An initial conversation may cause a pause for an individual who comes back for support and assistance.

“ We do know of people that are here today that wouldn’t have been but for the support and assistance of the Listening Ear volunteers. We’ve received calls from across the country, England and USA.

“The outreach work is non-stop. When we started we thought it would be a one day a week, but the need within the community has resulted in a 24/7 service. Voluntary community work does have its ups and downs, with many a time people asking why they put themselves into these roles. However, the reward is when you can see a positive change in a client’s mental health, outlook on life, circumstances, housing or finance.”

Over the last two years the group’s volunteers have played a vital role in the area, providing additional services during the Covid pandemic.

Brian continued: “Listening Ear has worked with Antrim and Newtownabbey Council, the Lottery, the Department for Communities, Hope for Youth, statutory bodies, businesses, churches and other voluntary groups to provide food hampers, teenage packs, toys, family packs, furniture, new white goods, gas, electricity and oil.

“With the support of the NIHE, Listening Ear provides the loan of oximeters to those testing positive for Covid to allow for their oxygen levels to be monitored. At the height of the DfC hamper deliveries, over 200 hampers a week were being delivered by 30 voluntary drivers coordinated by Listening Ear.”

Another interesting aspect of Listening Ear meetings pre-pandemic saw famous faces such as North Belfast DUP MLA Paula Bradley and UUP activist Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston take part in open and honest question and answer sessions with members.

Brian said: “We are always looking for people to come and talk to our groups on the path that they have walked. These conversations allow our volunteers to gain an understanding of different events in people’s lives and how it impacted them. It also teaches attendees not to judge. We’re in the planning stage for the next sessions, so if anyone wants to volunteer, please get in contact with us.”

For more information, or to contact the group, visit the Listening Ear website or Facebook page.