Rathcoole group receives £1k grant from SPAR NI

Listening Ear was established in October 2018, opening an office in the estate’s Dunanney Centre in May 2019.

The registered charity is volunteer-led with a core group of 10 supporting the community and other volunteers who provide help when needed.

Listening Ear supports clients on issues such as debt and welfare advice, housing, mental health, suicide prevention and drug and alcohol awareness.

Karen Kerr, Project Manager and Jillian Kettley, Assistant Manager Listening Ear, being presented with £1,000 grant from Lee McMaster, SPAR store manager.

They also run a free weekly market as well as working with a local store to create numerous voucher schemes to distribute food vouchers across the community.

The charity works alongside statutory bodies such as schools, churches, community groups, NIHE, PSNI and more, to identify those in the community who are in need of their services.

In addition to this, they are in direct contact with peer led groups which address many issues such as social isolation, individuals who have gone through, or who are going through cancer and women’s development. These connections enable Listening Ear to be in direct contact with these vulnerable groups so their needs can be addressed quickly.

Commenting on the funding boost, a spokesperson for Listening Ear said: “As a result of the pandemic and the recent increase in the cost of living, more and more financial support has been required within the local community.

“This generous grant from SPAR NI will allow us to provide more much needed food vouchers, which can be used in the local store in Rathcoole, to those currently struggling to feed their families.”

Launched in April, SPAR announced £100,000 for charities across the UK. Six community groups from across Northern Ireland were recipients of grants, with a total of £20,000 being donated across the organisations.

Bronagh Luke, Head of Corporate Marketing at Henderson Group which owns SPAR in Northern Ireland explained: “We are delighted to be able to give back to Listening Ear, an amazing charity providing essential services to those in the local community.

“Their services are needed now more than ever post pandemic and it is so important to us at SPAR to be able to show continued support in every way we can.”