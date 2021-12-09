Rathcoole group receives £90k from International Fund for Ireland

Dalaradia Cultural Historical Association works across the greater Rathcoole area and will deliver a series of community development initiatives over a one-year period.

The IFI was set up by the British and Irish governments as an independent organisation in 1986. It delivers a range of peace and reconciliation initiatives across Northern Ireland and border counties.

The Newtownabbey project will be funded through the IFI’s Peace Impact Programme, which is designed to deliver positive community transformation through sensitive interventions in communities that have not previously, or only partially, participated in peace building and reconciliation activities.

The International Fund for Ireland Board. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye.

Projects operate in areas that suffer from high levels of economic and social deprivation. It increases engagement through a range of activities around cultural identity, education and skills development.

This enables communities to build resilience and navigate their way through more challenging issues such as parades, paramilitary gatekeeping, flags and bonfires.

Dalaradia Cultural Historical Association will help cultivate community development in the local area. They will facilitate several workshops with local community groups, churches and schools to discuss a range of issues that affect local residents.

Their work will aim to improve intra-community relations as well as look towards the reimaging of murals and flags in the area.

IFI Chairperson Paddy Harte said: “Peace building in any context is a slow process, but we are committed to supporting and empowering communities.

“Over the last 35 years, we have achieved a lot by implementing innovative programmes and initiatives aimed at tackling the most difficult issues and reaching out to marginalised communities.

“There is still however much work to be done as we continue to work against an incredibly challenging backdrop of instability where many simply feel that the peace process has alienated them and left their communities behind.

“Through our work we believe that continued partnership and collaboration will enable communities to evolve and ultimately create better lives and futures for all. Our work is more important than ever, and we are greatly encouraged by the difference our projects are making at a grass roots level daily.

“Difficult conversations have resulted in the removal of ‘peace ‘walls’, some which have stood for more than 40 years. In the last year alone, we have diverted more than 3,000 young people away from paramilitary recruitment, with more than 3,200 young people achieving a range of accreditations and a further 528 in further education and training.

“This latest support package of £476,469 / €538,410 will provide much needed support, benefiting communities who need intervention the most. ”

The Chairman also took the opportunity to thank the international donors who contribute to the fund - the European Union and the Governments of the United States of America, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.