Rathcoole multi storey expected to be demolished within five years

The housing authority outlined the proposed programme of works ahead of a business case regarding Abbotscoole House being brought forward next year.

In January 2020 the Department for Communities approved the NIHE’s business case recommending the demolition of the neighbouring Monkscoole House, with work due to be completed on this scheme by June 2023. In October of the following year, the Housing Executive proposed that Abbotscoole would be demolished in the next five years with the combined cleared Monkscoole and Abbotscoole sites facilitating new social housing.

There are 58 flats in Abbotscoole House, of which 41 are owned by the housing authority and 17 are privately-owned. At present, nine of the NIHE-owned properties are vacant.

Rathcoole's iconic tower blocks. (Pic by Google).

In a statement issued on Wednesday (October 5), a spokesperson for the NIHE said: “Our action plan proposes that Abbotscoole is included in the first phase of demolition of our tower blocks. In order to take forward this proposal a business case must be developed and then approved by NIHE’s board and by the Department of Communities.

“Our preparation of the business case for Abbotscoole was held back to allow for progress on the demolition of Monkscoole. We’ve commenced work on the business case and intend to bring it forward in the new year. As is normal practice, we’ll be consulting with the residents of this block in order to update them of our proposals and potential timescales and to take account of their responses in the business case.

“The action plan categorised Carncoole and Glencoole as ‘long term’ blocks and our current proposal is that the blocks will be retained for a period of more than 10 years with improvement works carried out as needed.

"A feasibility study is underway to understand the nature, cost and delivery method of any improvement works. Once plans for improvement works are established, business cases for the blocks will be undertaken.

"The date for the demolition of Abbotscoole will be subject to business case approval and the procurement of a demolition contract. At present, we’d estimate demolition may take place in the financial year 2026/27.”

Asked about the future of the other two multi storeys, Carncoole House and Glencoole House, the spokesperson added: “NIHE intends to bring forward business cases to determine the future of Carncoole and Glencoole in the next 12 months. We’re awaiting the outputs from a feasibility study which has been commissioned to look at the first two blocks in the indicative refurbishment programme for retained blocks. This study will help inform investment decisions across all of our ‘long term’ blocks.”

Commenting on the proposals, North Belfast DUP MLA Phillip Brett said: “The DUP has consistently opposed the demolition of the Rathcoole multi-storeys in partnership with the local community.

“It’s to be welcomed that the Housing Executive have held back progressing the business case for the demolition of Abbotscoole House, confirming they will carry out a consultation with residents on the future of the tower block.

