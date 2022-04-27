Rathcoole pupils back Action Mental Health campaign

The Great Big Purple Picnic takes place during Mental Health Awareness Week May 9 to May 15 and the theme for the week is ‘tackling loneliness.’

Getting out in the fresh air together to enjoy a picnic is a great way to raise funds to support the vital work of Action Mental Health (AMH), plus it’s an excellent way to address loneliness.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Any school registering to take part will automatically be entered into a free draw to win one of six Henderson Group Great Big Purple Picnic Packs.

Samantha Coleman (Action Mental Health) and Laura Rea (EUROSPAR Rathcoole) alongside pupils Jessica Graham and Jayden Young.

A spokesperson for the Newtownabbey-based school said: “We are happy to support this local mental health charity that provides vital support across the community.

“Our school has taken part in AMH’s free resilience building programmes which we found to be really beneficial, to give our pupils the tools and resources to cope with difficult emotions, all the more prevalent since the start of the pandemic, due to increased isolation and changes to children’s normal routines.

“We would encourage local schools and the community to get involved to support this amazing charity.”

A representative for AMH added: “We are delighted to see such a positive response from local schools, but we are also encouraging our friends old and new to sign up to take part in their own Great Big Purple Picnic in school, workplaces and community settings throughout Northern Ireland, as there is still so much more we can do to support people.

“Every single pound raised is much appreciated as we work to meet the ever increasing need for mental health support services. We are hugely thankful to our partners at Henderson Group who have kindly sponsored prizes for local schools who register to take part.”

The effort is being support by the Henderson Group, with a company spokesperson explaining: “We are very pleased to be the charity partner of Action Mental Health and also to work with them on this fundraising initiative.

“As we have convenience stores in every town and village across Northern Ireland we are so aware of the need for our customers to have contact and support.

“We know that by supporting the Great Big Purple Picnic we will not only raise awareness but the initiative will help address loneliness and isolation in the local community by funding Action Mental Health’s work.”