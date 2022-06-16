Rathcoole residents celebrate Queen’s Jubilee

A new mural was erected in the Clonmore Green area of the estate to commemorate the major milestone.

The artwork, designed by members of Newtownabbey-based community groups RATH and Dalaradia, was officially unveiled on June 2.

RATH and Dalaradia also staged a street party on Thursday, June 2 in the Donardview Close area of Rathcoole as part of festivities to mark the Queen’s Jubilee.

Residents celebrated the Queen's Jubilee in Rathcoole.

Thanking everyone who attended the events, a spokesperson for the organisers said: “On behalf of the RATH Community Group and Dalaradia we thank you for your attendance and support at our Queen Elizabeth II mural opening on the first day of her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

“Thanks to everyone who attended and supported our Jubilee fun day.”