Rathfriland band parade expected to attract thousands
Members of Ardarragh Accordion Band are expecting a good turnout of participants and spectators with thousands likely to be in the Co Down town for the band’s annual parade.
A spokesperson said: “This is an open invite parade and your band will be made most welcome if you haven’t been before.
"We always return the favour near and far and love to travel around our wee country supporting as many bands as we can.”
What time does the parade start and what route does it take?
The parade begins at 7.30pm and takes the following route:
- Downpatrick Street
- Main Street
- Upper Church Square
- John Street
- Drumlough Road
- Iveagh Bungalows
- Newry Street
- Lower Church Square
Which bands are taking part?
According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are likely to join the parade:
- Pride of The Hill Flute Band
- Legananny
- Moneyslane
- Star of Down
- Mourne Young Defenders
- Red Hand Defenders
- Rising Sons of the Valley
- Cranfield Accordion Band
- Brunswick Accordion
- Annalong Single Star
- Loyal Sons of Benagh
- South Down Defenders
- Corbet Cccordion
- Downshire Guiding Star
- Bessbrook True Blues
- Kilcluney Flute Band
- Markethill Protestant Boys
- Mullabrack Accordion Band
- Cormeen Flute Band
- Aughnagurgan
- Aughlisnafin
- Pride of Maine
- Skeogh
- Kinallen
- Blackskull
- Upper Bann Fusillers
- Derryfubble
- South Fermanagh
- Mavemacullen
- Castlewellan Accordion Band
- Donaghmore
- Pride of Hill Auld Boys
- Clough Orange & Blue
- Quilly Flute Band
- Ballyrea
- Ballytyrone
- Pride of the Birches
- John Hunter Memorial
- Inch Flute Band
- Grallagh Unionest Flute Band
- Pride of Ballinran Flute Band
- Portrush Sons of Ulster Flute Band
- Dunloy Accordion Band
- Clogher Protestant Boys
- Armagh True Blues Band
- Sons of Ulster Dromore
- William Sterritt Memorial Flute Band
- Finnis Accordion Band
- Star of David Accordion
- Kilkeel Silver Band
- Knockloughrim Accordion Band
- Ballykeel Accordion Band
- Edgarstown Accordion Band
- Hillsborough Protestant Boys
- Portadown Defenders
