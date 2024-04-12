Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of Ardarragh Accordion Band are expecting a good turnout of participants and spectators with thousands likely to be in the Co Down town for the band’s annual parade.

A spokesperson said: “This is an open invite parade and your band will be made most welcome if you haven’t been before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We always return the favour near and far and love to travel around our wee country supporting as many bands as we can.”

Thousands are expected to take part and watch Friday night's band parade in Rathfriland. Picture: Tony Hendron

What time does the parade start and what route does it take?

The parade begins at 7.30pm and takes the following route:

Downpatrick Street

Main Street

Upper Church Square

John Street

Drumlough Road

Iveagh Bungalows

Newry Street

Lower Church Square

Which bands are taking part?

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are likely to join the parade: