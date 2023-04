Bands from far and wide are expected in Rathfriland tonight (Saturday, April 8) for Ardarragh Accordion Band’s annual parade and competition.

A spokesperson for the host band commented: “Weather is looking great and a fantastic array of bands have been confirmed.”

Ardarragh Accordion Band Ardarragh will be parading the route first, stopping at the Cenotaph for a short Act of Remembrance, finishing back at the bus depot car park.

The main parade will be led by Grallagh Unionist Flute Band.

The Easter Saturday parade in Rathfriland is expected to attract 40 bands from far and wide.

What time does the parade start and what route does it take?

According to the Parades Commission, the parade will start at 7pm and wll follow this route:

Downpatrick Street

Main Street

Upper Church Square

John Street

Drumlough Road

Newry Road

Newry Street

Lower Church Square

What bands will be there?

The Parades Commission has listed the following bands as expected to take part:

Legananny Accordion Band

Pride Of The Hill Rathfriland Flute Band

Moneyslane Melody Flute Band

Downshire Guiding Star

Corbet Accordion

William Sterritt Memorial Flute Band

Blackskull Orange and Blue

Inch Flute Band

Donaghmore Accordion Band

Aughlisnafin Accordion Band

Castlewellan Accordion Band

Mourne Young Defenders

Pride of Ballinaran

Rising Sons of the Valley

Annalong Single Star

Star of Down

Dunloy Accordion Band

Mavemacullen Accordion Band

Mullibrack Accordion Band

Kilcluney Flute Band

Markethill Prodestant Boys

John Hunter Accordion Band

Loyal Sons of Benagh

South Down Defenders Flute

Cormeen Rising Sons

Skeogh Flute Band

Drumderg Young Loyalists Flute Band

Pride of the Maine Flute Band

Ballynahinch Prodestant Boys

Bessbrook True Blues

Aughnagurgan Accordion Band

Clogher Protestant Boys

Red Hand Defenders Flute Band

Upper Bann Fusilliers

Portadown True Blues

Portadown Defenders Flute Band

Pride of Ballymacash

South Fermanagh Flute Band

Gertrude Star Flute Band

East Belfast Protestant Boys