​NEWLY crowned Miss Northern Ireland, Carly Wilson, has said she is proud to fly the flag for her hometown of Rathfriland, as she embraces her prestigious new role.

The 23-year-old Ulster University student was “in complete and utter shock” when she was announced as winner at a gala ceremony in the Europa Hotel on Monday night.

Carly impressed the panel of judges with her poise, intelligence and authenticity, securing the title ahead of 25 finalists. She was also the ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ winner.

Her journey to the crown is particularly moving and inspiring. Carly is a cancer survivor, having overcome a rare form of cancer known as PAWS-GIST.

​YOU BEAUTY! Carly Wilson wearing her Miss Northern Ireland sash and crown.

Her experience motivated her to pursue new challenges and embrace life fully.

Despite having no prior modelling or pageant experience, Carly’s natural charisma and dedication stood out throughout the Miss Northern Ireland contest.

Speaking to the Chronicle after being crowned, the former Banbridge Academy student admitted it felt “so surreal”.

“I had entered Miss Northern Ireland for charity work and for confidence, and now I’ve found myself taking on a whole new challenge of representing the country, but I’m just so excited!

“I was really inspired by last year’s Miss NI Hannah Johns. She spoke about medical issues, being a renal nurse and kidney disease, and I thought it was so inspiring in every way.

“At the age 21, I was diagnosed with an ultra-rare cancer and it completely changed my life. It’s essentially a soft tissue sarcoma that grows in the stomach lining.

“I was incredibly lucky that I was able to have mine fully removed.

“I am now proudly cancer free and I just want to advocate for adolescent cancer services and spread awareness that you are never too young to advocate for your own cancer symptoms, and fight for your own voice to be heard.

“I feel my cancer journey has built me, it has made me strong, but it has also made me grateful for every single day, every single experience, every single thing I face…

“I never take anything for granted and I’m so blessed.”

Carly, who works part-time in Spelga Mews in Banbridge, said the “sisterhood” within Miss Northern Ireland had made the whole experience really special.

“I was such a fan of every single girl there and they all performed to their absolute best - they were all incredible!

“It’s such a sisterhood and I'm so proud of them all.

“I can envision that crown on any one of those girls and I did not expect it to be on my head.

“There are some incredible girls who have supported me and I know I’ve made friends for life.

“I can’t wait to take them along on this journey with me and share it together.”

Looking ahead, she explained what she hoped to bring to the Miss Northern Ireland role: “I really hope to be someone who shows gratitude and kindness and someone who can preach empowerment, self-worth and self-love; being grateful for the body you have and grateful for the circumstances you have.

“In life, you never know how lucky you are until sometimes it gets stripped away.”

Carly’s biggest cheerleaders are her family - dad Giles and mum Loma - who were there on Monday night to support her.

“My sister Sarah is away on placement for her degree, so she was there on Facetime and in spirit!” the new Miss NI added.

“It was so nice to have all of that support.

“We really are close knit, especially after everything I've been through. As a whole family we never take anything for granted.”

Describing herself as a “local girl”, Carly’s Rathfriland roots are extremely important to her.

She attended Bronte Primary School, before moving to Banbridge Academy and is currently studying Health Physiology at the University of Ulster, Magee College.

She added: “I always like to fly the flag for Rathfriland, I never shy away from saying the town name and I always like to let people know where it is.

“It’s a place that means so much to me. The community in Rathfriland has been nothing short of absolutely incredible right from the very start of my illness.

“They supported me in ways that you couldn't even imagine, so I feel like I’m doing this for them.

“I want to be out there representing them and I hope they will follow me and enjoy this journey!”

The new Miss NI added: “My calendar is going to be packed!

“I’m so excited for the challenges, I just can't wait to see what lies ahead for me and how I can seize the day.”

As Miss NI 2025, Carly will receive an extensive prize package, including a year’s modelling contract with ACA models, and all-expenses paid trip to the Miss World pageant, beauty treatments, a smile makeover and more!