RATHFRILAND WI are launching a two-year programme aimed at ‘Supporting women in the local community’ thanks to receiving a generous grant from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Rathfriland WI’s President, Margot Groves, said, “We are delighted to have been given the green light for our two-year project, aimed at supporting women in the local community of Rathfriland.

“We plan to hold a wide range of cross-community events aimed at supporting local women of all ages, encouraging them to take part in both social and skill-learning activities.

“We will begin with an evening for women and, indeed, families to enjoy - a Wild West Barn Dance in the Young Farmers’ Hall on Friday, October 18.

Rathfriland WI members Margot Groves, Janice Bell, Susan Scott, Caroline McCreight, Ada Elliott, Stella Shilliday and Noreen Smith launching the new community project.

“This is an opportunity for everyone in the community to come together, get dressed up and dance the night away - the popular band Stonewall will be putting us all through our paces on the dance floor and there will be wild west food.”

The rest of the project will also see delivery of a series of six-week programmes of crafts, reading, cookery and IT workshops as well as group walks.

Coach trips to visit areas of interest throughout the province will be organised throughout the project.

Ada Elliott, the branch secretary, said, “Rathfriland WI has been in existence for over 75 years.

“Like many other voluntary organisations, we have found it challenging since the Covid-19 pandemic. We want to take this project as an opportunity to find new ways of integrating with women in our community.

“Our group applied for the grant to shine a light on the skill set of our members and to reach out to women of all ages and backgrounds in the community, to ease social isolation and support people’s struggles with the increasing cost of living we all face.

“We are grateful to the National Lottery Community Fund and hope our efforts will result in new social and learning activities to support our community.”

To find out more about the project and updates on events, follow the Rathfriland WI page on Facebook, speak to any of the WI members or email [email protected].

The Women’s Institute is the largest non-political and non-sectarian organisation for women in Northern Ireland.

WI members are everyday women of all ages and backgrounds involved in extraordinary activities from local campaigns to national issues.