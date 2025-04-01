Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The summer timetable for Rathlin Island Ferry Service has been released.

The timetable will run from 14 April – 30 September 2025.

This year the timetable will include an additional return crossing every Saturday and Sunday morning departing Rathlin at 8:30am and Ballycastle at 9:30am.

The additional weekend crossings follow consideration of responses received by the ferry operator Dunaverty Ltd during recent consultation with Rathlin Development Community Association.

Respondents had indicated a need for additional early weekend services to facilitate staff working in the hospitality industry.

Confirming the timetable, Infrastructure Minister Kimmins said: “I am happy to confirm this new summer schedule to help address needs identified by the community during consultation.

“Improving the inclusiveness of our society, through a person-centred approach to travel, is one of my Department’s seven Foundations for a Better Future.

“This extended timetable has come about as a direct resut of listening to community feedback and it is good to see this tangible, positive delivery on the Foundations vision.”