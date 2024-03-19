Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alliance Councillor Lee Kane put forward a motion at an Environmental Services Committee meeting on Tuesday, March 12.

It proposed that the council “ask the Director of Environmental Services for an update on discussions with the Rathlin Development and Community Association (RDCA), the Rathlin Island Ferry operators, and other relevant parties, with regards to the introduction of charges at the Ballycastle Harbour Car Park, as agreed by council on Thursday 8 February 2024”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Kane said: “I have been in communication with the RDCA and I was on the island last Friday, along with three other DEA councillors.

Car parking charges are being introduced at four car parks in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area as part of revenue raising measures. From April 1, charges of 50p an hour will be introduced at Portrush (West Bay) and three areas of Ballycastle (seafront car park, harbour car park and ferry terminal car park). CREDIT GOOGLE MAPS

“I think its fair to say that there’s a very strong feeling that these car parking charges are gong to have a detrimental impact on the islanders, so they’re very keen for members to provide a solution.

“They have to park their car in Ballycastle and travel on foot passenger ferry back and forth, which is an additional complication to their travels. They’re also concerned about the impact it will have on teachers, nurses, and other workers travelling across on a daily basis and they’re fearful the charges will impact on tourism.

“At the time of decision, there was mention of possible exemptions or discounts for Rathlin Island residents. It didn’t form part of the proposal in February, but we believe it’s possible to do that.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

UUP Councillor Richard Holmes said there was a “big package in rates and everybody takes a bit of pain”.

Cllr Holmes added: “Once start saying “we don’t want to pay in this town”, the whole thing unravels and we’re back to trying to set a rate again.”

Director of Environmental Services, Aidan McPeake, recommended the publishing of a paper for discussion at the next full council meeting, which was accepted by council members.

Car parking charges are being introduced at four car parks in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area as part of revenue raising measures.