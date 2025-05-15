Running from Friday, May 23 until Sunday, June 1, the festival celebrates the people, culture and heritage of Ballycastle and Rathlin Island.

Visitors can look forward to a diverse programme of live music performances, wild cookery demonstrations, have-a-go activities, crafts, talks, falconry and artisans from the Naturally North Coast and Glens Market.

Highlights of the exciting children’s programme include maritime themed crafts, colourful kite display, have-a-go activities and sand sculpting on Ballycastle beach.

For the adults, there’s insights into traditional boat making, talks, live music, paddleboarding and wild cookery demonstrations whilst for the children there’s falconry, circus skills and kayaking.

The festival starts on Friday, May 23 with the Blessing of the Boats, a poignant reflection of the ocean and a blessing to ensure a safe boating season.

The full programme is available on the website by visiting www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com/whats-on/rathlin-sound-festival for the latest updates.

