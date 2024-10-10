Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With a unique offering of three lighthouses on its shoreline and a rich natural environment, Rathlin Island can attract visitors from far and wide, Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has said.

Minister O’Dowd was speaking as he visited the island on Thursday, October 10, where he met with representatives of Rathlin Development & Community Association (RDCA) to discuss their plans for the island.

Following the visit, the Minister said: “Rathlin’s rich environment and culture has so much to offer visitors and a trip here never disappoints.

“I was delighted to be able to visit the East Light during a previous visit to the island and I welcomed the opportunity to return today to get an update from Rathlin Development & Community Association (RDCA) on plans for that site and to meet with Future Island-Island representatives, who discussed the socio economic benefits they can bring to Rathlin through their work with Universities and PHD students.

Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd visited Rathlin Island on Thursday, October 10, where he met representatives from Rathlin Development & Community Association (RDCA) Future Island-Island and LIFE Raft project. Included with the Minister are Michael Cecil, OBE, chair of RDCA, David Quinney Mee, community development worker, Charlie Bosanquet and Rauri Morgan, from LIFE Raft. CREDIT DfI

“It is clear that there is a real passion within the community to move projects forward including the integration of renewable energy into the development work on the island to support Rathlin’s wider net zero ambitions."

The Minister also met with members of the LIFE Raft project and visited a bait laying station to see their work first hand with the assistance of Woody the biosecurity detection dog.

Minister added: “There are clearly so many inspiring visitor experiences on offer here and by working together we have the potential to develop those and make Rathlin the place to visit; to share the history of this unique and special place and, also, to look to the island’s future by sharing the story of the island’s green ambitions.

“I remain firmly committed to working with the Rathlin community and other key stakeholders to implement the Executive’s Rathlin Island Policy and explore opportunities to ensure the continued sustainability of island life.”

Chair of RDCA Michael Cecil said: “I was delighted to welcome Minister O’Dowd back to Rathlin again today. He has a real enthusiasm to drive the Island Policy forward and to see the island develop. I look forward to continuing our work with Minister and his Department to help turn our vision of a sustainable living and working environment into reality.”