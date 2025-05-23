Big and small, young and old, rescue dogs have brought joy to the lives of their owners.
We were flooded with photos as people were keen to share their love for their furry friends.
Here is a selection of the photos from Star readers.
1. Readers share photos to celebrate National Rescue Dog Day
Anne Ewing's wedding wouldn't have been the same with ring bearer pup Gizmo (Gizzy), rescued from Dogs Trust Ballymena in 2017. Gizzy will be 8 years old in July 2025. Photo: Anne Ewing
2. Readers share photos to celebrate National Rescue Dog Day
Laura Santiago rescued Bertha in April 2023 from Almost Home Animal Rescue NI. She had a rough start in life but she has been the cosiest and sweetest pup ever. Loves to sleep, snore and snuggle Photo: Laura Santiago
3. Readers share photos to celebrate National Rescue Dog Day
Amanda Irvine adopted Bella four months ago from Almost Home Animal Rescue NI. She's had a rough start to her two years but is such a sweet natured girl that just loves playing with her toys, especially ball. Photo: Amanda Irvine
4. Readers share photos to celebrate National Rescue Dog Day
Rachel Johnston adopted her dog from Benvardin kennels at 16 weeks Photo: Rachel Johnston
