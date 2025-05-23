Samantha Greenlee shared this gorgeous photos of Margo, Mr Rico, Daisy May, Tilly and Lady Iris. All rescues from Cavaliers In Need N.I Margo is a registered Pets As Therapy dogSamantha Greenlee shared this gorgeous photos of Margo, Mr Rico, Daisy May, Tilly and Lady Iris. All rescues from Cavaliers In Need N.I Margo is a registered Pets As Therapy dog
Readers share photos of their beloved rescue dogs

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 23rd May 2025, 11:50 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 12:13 BST
May 20 marked National Rescue Dog Day and to celebrate the occasion we asked readers to share photos of their beloved rescue dogs.

Big and small, young and old, rescue dogs have brought joy to the lives of their owners.

We were flooded with photos as people were keen to share their love for their furry friends.

Here is a selection of the photos from Star readers.

Anne Ewing's wedding wouldn't have been the same with ring bearer pup Gizmo (Gizzy), rescued from Dogs Trust Ballymena in 2017. Gizzy will be 8 years old in July 2025.

Anne Ewing's wedding wouldn't have been the same with ring bearer pup Gizmo (Gizzy), rescued from Dogs Trust Ballymena in 2017. Gizzy will be 8 years old in July 2025. Photo: Anne Ewing

Laura Santiago rescued Bertha in April 2023 from Almost Home Animal Rescue NI. She had a rough start in life but she has been the cosiest and sweetest pup ever. Loves to sleep, snore and snuggle

Laura Santiago rescued Bertha in April 2023 from Almost Home Animal Rescue NI. She had a rough start in life but she has been the cosiest and sweetest pup ever. Loves to sleep, snore and snuggle Photo: Laura Santiago

Amanda Irvine adopted Bella four months ago from Almost Home Animal Rescue NI. She's had a rough start to her two years but is such a sweet natured girl that just loves playing with her toys, especially ball.

Amanda Irvine adopted Bella four months ago from Almost Home Animal Rescue NI. She's had a rough start to her two years but is such a sweet natured girl that just loves playing with her toys, especially ball. Photo: Amanda Irvine

Rachel Johnston adopted her dog from Benvardin kennels at 16 weeks

Rachel Johnston adopted her dog from Benvardin kennels at 16 weeks Photo: Rachel Johnston

