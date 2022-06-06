Reception for Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has hosted a celebratory reception for recipients of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.
By Una Culkin
Monday, 6th June 2022, 6:30 am
The event in Cloonavin, organised as part Council’s Platinum Jubilee programme, was attended by the Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mr David McCorkell, and the Lord Lieutenant of County Londonderry, Mr David McCorkell.
The QAVS scheme was set up in 2002 to mark the outstanding contribution made by local volunteer groups.
Mayor, Councillor Richard Holmes, said: “These very special awards were first established as part of the Queen’s Golden Jubilee celebrations, so I was very pleased to have this opportunity to recognise its ongoing legacy in our Borough in this Platinum Jubilee year.”
