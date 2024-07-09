Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland’s tax credit only recipients are being urged not to lose out financially with the final stage of the move to Universal Credit (UC) underway.

The Department for Communities is encouraging those who have received a ‘Move to UC’ migration notice to take action in relation to their letter, highlighting the support available to do so.

Universal Credit is a payment for people over 18 but under state pension age who are on a low income or out of work. It includes support for the cost of housing, children and childcare, along with financial support for people with disabilities, carers and people too ill to work.

There are 51k households in receipt of an eligible benefit which will be replaced by Universal Credit. This includes 24k households in receipt of tax credits only.

The final stage of the ‘Move to UC’ is underway. Photo: National World

Tax credits will end in April 2025 and recipients must make a UC claim if they are to continue to receive financial support. Migration notice letters have now been sent to all tax credit only recipients who have three months from the date of their letter to make a UC claim.

The Department is also urging tax credit only recipients who think they may not be eligible to claim UC to avail of the advice and support available. This includes information on: transitional protection; savings and investment levels over £16,000; and support for those people who are self-employed.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said: “I am committed to ensuring people have access to the financial support they are entitled to and I am encouraging everyone who has received a migration notice to look into their individual circumstances and not to ignore their letter.

“Tax credits will end if you do not make a claim to UC. Anyone making a claim to UC following receipt of a migration notice letter will have their benefit entitlement protected through ‘transitional protection’. This means that people with no change in their circumstances will not have a reduced entitlement at the point they move to UC.

“It is important for people to find out what they are entitled to given their own circumstances and my Department can assist with that through its dedicated telephony team and face-to-face support at local Jobs and Benefits office as well as online information at nidirect. People can also seek independent welfare advice on the Move to UC.”

Support and advice on the Move to UC is available via:

A dedicated UC telephony team on 0800 012 1331;

information online at nidirect.gov.uk/migration-notice-universal-credit ;

local Jobs and Benefits offices.

Independent advice on Universal Credit and welfare changes is also available by contacting:

Advice NI on 0800 915 4604 or www.adviceni.net ;

Housing Rights at www.housingrights.org.uk ;

Money Helper at https://www.moneyhelper.org.uk .

If you live with a partner as a couple, you will both need to make a UC claim which will then be linked.