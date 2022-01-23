Recognition for Commander of Cullybackey College Detachment ACF

Each year The British Citizen Award issue a limited number of Certificates of Recognition to people elevated into essential and key work.

In more recent times the Award has looked to people who since the pandemic first struck, made great efforts and made a significant impact during these unprecedented times.

Lt Lyons joined the Army Cadet Force 11 years ago after a long career in the reserve army and has since changed the lives of many of his cadets and his certificate is as a result of the positive impact he and his Detachment made through their volunteering efforts.

Lieutentant Stephen Lyons, who has received The British Citizen Award, Certificate of Recognition

During the pandemic, he was an inspiration for his community, organising assistance of the delivering of food parcels for Cullybackey Community Partnership, and distributing gifts to isolated older people at Christmas amongst other local projects.

This is not the only award Lt Lyons has received as on July 16 2021 he had the honour of receiving the Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s daily Points of Light award and then the Lord Lieutenant’s Award in September from Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mr David McCorkell.

At the time of becoming the 1686th Point of Light, Lt Lyons said: "I feel extremely humbled to be recognised for my efforts by the Prime Minister's Office, especially at this time when so many people are volunteering to help others in such difficult times. I believe this represents all the hard work done by all those adults for young people in the Army Cadet Force."

Colonel Adrian Donaldson, MBE, VR, DL, Commandant of the 1st (NI) Battalion Army Cadet Force said of Lt Lyons more recent award: “This is a well deserved award for Lt Stephen Lyons who is a exemplar for the ACF. He epitomises our adult volunteers and their commitment to provide the best possible experience for our youth, as we seek to develop them to their full potential. It follows closely on his personal ‘Points of light’ award from the Prime Minister, and is clear evidence of his dedication and hard work on behalf of all our cadets. Many congratulations and well done!”

