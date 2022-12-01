The wealth of young talent in the Rathcoole estate is being recognised via initiatives operated by NACN (Newtownabbey Arts and Cultural Network) Coole Studios with support from the Northern Ireland Housing Executive.

Coole Studios run a cultural hub for young people aged between eight and 25. They focus on developing young people by engaging in

workshops and projects that increase their skills and knowledge, empowering them to be more socially connected and confident to succeed.

Dee Crooks, project manager at Coole Studios, said: “Our young people here are buzzing with talent and we want to help make sure they realise their potential.

Adam Haggan, Dee Crooks, James Everett, Rikki Sawyer, Harley Scribbons, Lisa McCord, Lauren Douglas, Carly Richmond, Emily Duffy , Charlotte Griffith Williams and Jack Cairns at Coole Studios.

“The Housing Executive assisted us in securing premises above the shops in The Diamond, and it’s been a good starting point for us to connect with the

community.

“We have songwriting, DJ-ing, podcasting and music production courses that are going well, but the most successful area the kids connect with is the vocal

and performing arts academies. Some of our talent have already achieved great success, with one young lady signing with three major record labels, supported by our in-house producer, Rikki Sawyer.”

Other courses provide training and guidance for event management, leadership courses and personal development. A fabrication suite with 3D printers and laser cutting equipment has enabled them to generate income – last month they were commissioned to provide over 20 trophies and 60 table centre-pieces for the 2022 Social Enterprise awards.

Computer facilities and software also allow Coole Studios to join forces with Ulster University and Epic Games to pursue a game development programme

that could lead to the university providing a bursary towards a recognised qualification in this hugely popular industry.

The teamwork and leadership skills the young people have been discovering during their time at Coole Studios led to the restoration and re-instatement of local statue, the Lady of Rathcoole.

The Lady of Rathcoole is a unique creation made by sculptor Chris Toogood in the 1960s, which was removed over 20 years ago to make way for redevelopment in the area.