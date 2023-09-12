Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has launched a new campaign to encourage even more recycling within the area.

Residents have been praised for their ongoing recycling efforts with the recycling rate in the borough having increased from 53.49 per cent in 2021 / 2022 to 54.18 per cent in 2022/ 23.

The council is hoping to build upon this momentum by urging residents of all ages to refresh and revise the essential ‘ABCs’ of recycling and reuse.

During a month-long campaign throughout September, council officers will highlight the progress that has been made in reducing the amount waste going to landfill, while also focusing on the work that still needs to be done.

Lord Mayor, Alderman Margaret Tinsley highlights the ABC Council app which is a useful guide to recycling various household waste. Picture: ABC Borough Council

Lord Mayor, Alderman Margaret Tinsley thanked everyone for the “great effort” made in recycling said maintaining an effective partnership between council and residents, was essential for reducing landfill waste.

"Recycling is about education and every single one of us needs to keep up to date with any changes to the materials that we can recycle.We can also help spread the message by encouraging family and friends to recycle more. Recycling is such an effective way of protecting the environment, it can help reduce plastics and also reduce the litter which unfortunately is a blight on many of our streets and roads.”

Ald Tinsley: “I think some of us could do with a few tips on recycling from time to time, but thankfully we have hard working officers in the council who are continuing to keep us on the right path.