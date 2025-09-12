The Fire Brigades Union NI and the NI Ambulance Service held a joint memorial plaque unveiling in Ballymoney Fire Station to commemorate Firefighter Robin Neill and EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) Allister Barr who lost their lives during an incident at a farm in 1995.

Mr Neill, who was a father-of-two and part-time fireman from Ballymoney, died alongside Mr Barr, who became the first ambulance officer in Northern Ireland to lose his life while on duty.

They died at an incident on a Kilraughts farm when a plumber collapsed in a well.

The ‘red and green’ plaque unveiling took place on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 – 30 years after the incident.

Posting on social media, NI Ambulance Service said: “It was a moving and poignant occasion, with speeches from representatives of NIAS, NIFRS and the FBU, and the unveiling of two commemorative plaques bearing each organisation’s crest and colours. A ceremonial Firefighter’s Prayer and Bell Ringing brought the evening to a close.”

1 . NEWS On September 9, 2025, a joint memorial service was held at Ballymoney Fire Station to mark the 30th anniversary of the deaths of Allister Barr, EMT at Ballymoney Ambulance Station, and NI Fire and Rescue firefighter Robin Neill, who tragically lost their lives while attending an incident on September 9, 1995. Photo: NIAS

