The Red Arrows – celebrating their milestone 60th anniversary year – have been confirmed to attend this year’s Armed Forces Day in Newtownabbey.

With a new nine-aircraft display set to dazzle the crowds as part of their 60th diamond season, the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team will be at Jordanstown, Loughshore Park on Saturday, June 22.

This will be the first nine-aircraft show since 2021 and will feature manoeuvres not seen for a generation in the Red Arrows display routine.

The Red Arrows have been inspiring generations and their aim is to inspire even more people during their diamond season.

Based at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, the Red Arrows had flown almost 5,000 displays in 57 countries, by the beginning of 2023 – the team's 59th season.

Their dynamic display of aerobatic brilliance over the scenic shores of Belfast Lough will add a sparkle of magic to this special day, honouring the men and women of the Armed Forces.

Air displays by the RAF Tutor and the iconic Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster, will also form part of a sterling line-up for Armed Forces Day 2024.

The famous Red Arrows will be attending Armed Forces Day in Newtownabbey. Picture: MoD/Crown Copyright 2024.

Speaking at the launch of Armed Forces Day, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Mark Cooper BEM said: “It is a privilege to host Armed Forces Day again in our borough.

"To have the Red Arrows headline this special day as part of their 60th diamond season celebrations is a crowning accomplishment. Armed Forces Day is an opportunity to show our support for our military personnel – past, present and future and this year features a special commemoration marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

"Our borough has a long standing history with the military and I know this event will attract thousands of visitors from across Northern Ireland and beyond. I want to thank the Belfast International and Belfast City Airports and the Harbour Commissioner for their support in making this happen.”

Air Marshal Sean Reynolds, CB CBE DFC RAF, Air Officer Northern Ireland added: “I am delighted to confirm that the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, will showcase the excellence of the RAF at the Armed Forces Day 24 in Northern Ireland with a thrilling display as part of their 60th diamond season.

Lt Col Kevin Thomas, Wg Cdr Jacqueline Rankin, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Mark Cooper BEM, Colonel Neil Salisbury,OBE, DL, Lt Cdr Mark McCrea, Ursula Fay and cadets at the Armed Forces Day launch. Picture: A&NBC

"The ‘Reds’ will be accompanied by the RAF Tutor Display and the iconic Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster Display at what is promising to be a fantastic day out at Jordanstown Loughshore Park with special thanks to our hosts at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.”

Brigadier J Murray 38 (Irish) Brigade added his appreciation for the support shown for our Armed Forces.

"On behalf of 38 (Irish) Brigade and all service and civilian personnel I would like to thank the councillors, the officers and staff of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council plus the community for their continued support for their Armed Forces.

"It will be a great honour for us to show you a little of what we do and to meet the community that we serve on Armed Forces Day 2024.”

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council launch Armed Forces Day 2024 which will take place at Jordanstown Loughshore on Saturday, June 22, 2024. Picture: A&NBC

Brigadier A Muddiman ADC - Naval Regional Commander Scotland and Northern Ireland said: “The Royal Navy and Royal Marines are greatly looking forward to celebrating Armed Forces Day Northern Ireland and are grateful to the excellent support being offered to us by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

"We very much look forward to meeting members of the community on the day.”