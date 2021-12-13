Red Bay RNLI’s Hazel on call for the first time this Christmas

As the charity launches its Christmas appeal, Hazel Imrie who runs a hardware store in the town, is urging people across Antrim – home to stations at Red Bay, Portrush and Larne - to help her fellow crew and the thousands of other volunteer crews carrying pagers over the festivities, to continue their lifesaving work.

“I joined the crew at Red Bay in February 2020 just before Covid hit,” Hazel explained, “so unfortunately with the pandemic and restrictions, my training was disjointed, and it wasn’t until this year that I could focus on completing my assessments.

“I have always had an interest in the work of the RNLI and I knew when I moved here with my partner who is from Cushendall, that I wanted to get involved because I could see how integral the service is to a coastal community. I wanted to give something back to the community that I was living in.”

Red Bay RNLI crew member Hazel Imrie

With no prior maritime, sailing or boating experience, Hazel fully immersed herself into the rigorous training involved in becoming a crew member.

“I have valued the support of an experienced team and I have learned so much from others. Everyone has been so welcoming, and the training has been hands on, practical and a really enjoyable experience.”

Now as Hazel prepares for her pager to sound, she says there is a mixture of emotions involved ahead of her first call out: “I am excited but there is also anticipation and concern because you are going into the unknown, but I am also reassured because I know when that call does come, everyone else who turns up is experienced and will support me.”

Like Hazel, thousands of volunteer crew members around Ireland and the UK, sign up to save every one from drowning – it has been the charity’s mission since 1824.

This Christmas many will leave their loved ones behind to answer the call, each time hoping to reunite another family, and see those in trouble on the water safely returned. Over the past decade, RNLI lifeboats have launched over 1,200 times during the festive period. But these rescues would not be possible without donations from the RNLI’s generous supporters, helping to fund the essential kit, training and equipment needed by lifeboat crews all year round.

Hazel said: “This is my first Christmas on call and I know even over the festive period, our lifesavers are ready to drop everything and rush to the aid of someone in trouble on the water. At this time of year, the weather can be at its worst and lives can be on the line.