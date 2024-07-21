Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Members of the public have been urged to stay away from diving decks as dismantling gets underway following the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Ballycastle.

In an appeal, PSNI Causeway Coast and Glens said: “As deconstruction begins over the coming days we do ask members of the public to stay off all scaffolding and diving decks for their own health and safety.”

Police also thanked the community for their support, and patience throughout the week.