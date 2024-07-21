Red Bull Cliff Diving: public urged to stay off decks as dismantling begins at Ballycastle
Members of the public have been urged to stay away from diving decks as dismantling gets underway following the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Ballycastle.
In an appeal, PSNI Causeway Coast and Glens said: “As deconstruction begins over the coming days we do ask members of the public to stay off all scaffolding and diving decks for their own health and safety.”
Police also thanked the community for their support, and patience throughout the week.
