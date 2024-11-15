Reduction in Causeway Coast and Glens Council staff numbers has led to backlog on maintenance tasks, councillors hear
At an Environmental Services Committee meeting on Tuesday, November 12, members received a report on all currently outstanding jobs on the TABS FM software system, a system adopted by the Estates Department to administer reactive maintenance (emergency and and unplanned repairs) and planned maintenance across the estate.
The report was in response to a proposal from DUP Councillor Dawn Huggins, at October’s Committee meeting, who requested details on “plans being considered and in place to alleviate the [backlog] and if it could be addressed prior to the next rate setting process”.
The report stated that, of the maintenance requests submitted through the Estates helpdesk since April 2022, 2,484 tasks are showing as exceeding the priority target completion date.
It highlighted a number of issues that have had an impact on the Department’s ability to deliver this function efficiently including a reduction in staff since 2019 in order to save money, meaning only health and safety and essential maintenance could be completed.
“As a result of that there has been a wear and tear on properties on routine maintenance,” Head of Estates, Martin McCook, said. “That has meant we’re dealing with a backlog.”
“My intention is that the backlog will be addressed through the use of planned maintenance along with more batched contracts, so there’s a more organised approach to reduce response maintenance over time and we can increase the planned maintenance and take pressure off staff.
“Our own staff have deteriorated in numbers over a number of years, and I believe if we could get a handle on this we may actually have enough staff to manage an estate that’s in better maintenance.
“Our existing staff numbers may be adequate, but that’s to be worked out in the coming months.”
