Refuse collections as normal during the festive season

Residents are asked to place bins or boxes out by 7.30am on their collection day.
Top tip from Council are : Do the ‘scrunch’ test with that wrapping paper – if it balls up tightly, it can be recycled (paper-based), if it pops back out, it can’t.
Recycle delivery packaging, squashing down cardboard to maximise your space.
Check Council’s online recycling guide to remind you what can and cannot be recycled: https://www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/resident/waste-recycling/bins-and-kerbie-boxes/
If you’ve got large items to recycle over the festive period the local authority’es four Household Recycling Centres (HRC) will be open, with the exception of Saturday, December 25 and Sunday, December 26, and Saturday, January 1 and Sunday, January 2. Make sure to check the opening times before you attend the site.