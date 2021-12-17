Refuse collections as normal during the festive season

Residents are asked to place bins or boxes out by 7.30am on their collection day.

Top tip from Council are : Do the ‘scrunch’ test with that wrapping paper – if it balls up tightly, it can be recycled (paper-based), if it pops back out, it can’t.

Recycle delivery packaging, squashing down cardboard to maximise your space.

Check Council’s online recycling guide to remind you what can and cannot be recycled: https://www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/resident/waste-recycling/bins-and-kerbie-boxes/