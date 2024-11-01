Friends and family members gathered in Ballyclare on October 31 to help Mrs Annie Hill celebrate her 100th birthday.

Annie was born in the White Park area of Ballyclare in 1924. The second oldest of four children, Annie and her family moved to Hunterstown in Doagh village when she was aged approximately one-year-old.

Her mother was Mary and her father was James Hunter McAdam, who fought at the Battle of the Somme during World War One.

She married Davie Hill and lived in Doagh all her life. Sadly, Davie passed away in 1983.

After a brief spell in hospital, she has been resident in Ballyclare Private Nursing Home in the Doagh Road area of the town, where she was joined in her 100th birthday celebrations on October 31 by Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Paul Dunlop, Vice Lord Lieutenant for Co Antrim Miranda Gordon and her many friends and loving family, including her daughters Pat, who lives in Doagh with husband Alex Hall, and Gloria who is home from Canada with her granddaughter Kassandra.

Gloria and Bill emigrated to Canada 51 years ago when their daughter Beverley was four and son Nicholas was two.

Kassandra is Annie’s great granddaughter. Gloria is married to William Bell Turkington formerly of Doagh and their daughter Beverley Warby

has two children, Joseph and Kassandra. Gloria and Bill’s son Nicholas (Nick) also lives in Canada.

Pat Hall, Annie’s younger daughter is married to Alex and also lives in Doagh.

Annie's ancestors James and Andrew Hunter built the Methodist Church in Doagh in 1844, and Annie herself attended and helped out in Doagh Methodist Church for over 90 years.