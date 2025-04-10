Relief as William St Lurgan reopens to traffic after 'unstable' building had caused concern
William Street was partially closed for a number of weeks due to concerns about an ‘unstable’ building.
Part of the road was sealed off as a large digger used its bucket against the facade for support.
The road is one of the main routes into Lurgan and already suffers congestion several times a day due to the closure of the railway gates.
Work began to make the building safe last week.
A spokesperson for Armagh Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council said: “William Street in Lurgan has reopened both lanes to traffic this morning.
"A perimeter around the affected building remains in place as work continues, and a small section of footpath remains closed to pedestrians.
"We would like to thank everyone for their patience and the support shown to the businesses of William Street.”
