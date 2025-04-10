Relief as William St Lurgan reopens to traffic after 'unstable' building had caused concern

By Carmel Robinson
Published 10th Apr 2025, 14:46 BST
Residents, shoppers and businesses have shared a collective sigh of relief as one of the busiest streets in Lurgan reopens.

William Street was partially closed for a number of weeks due to concerns about an ‘unstable’ building.

It's business as usual in William Street, Lurgan despite part of the street being closed to traffic.

Part of the road was sealed off as a large digger used its bucket against the facade for support.

The road is one of the main routes into Lurgan and already suffers congestion several times a day due to the closure of the railway gates.

Work began to make the building safe last week.

A spokesperson for Armagh Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council said: “William Street in Lurgan has reopened both lanes to traffic this morning.

"A perimeter around the affected building remains in place as work continues, and a small section of footpath remains closed to pedestrians.

"We would like to thank everyone for their patience and the support shown to the businesses of William Street.”

