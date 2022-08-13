Relief of Derry 2022: more than 100 bands expected to take part in huge parade

From 9.30am, the eight parent clubs parade in order around the historic city walls in Londonderry, accompanied by their bands with the general committee and their band at the head of the parade.
Following the service of thanksgiving in St. Columb’s Cathedral at 10,30am, the Relief of Derry pageant will begin at 12 noon.
Which bands are taking part?
According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are due to take part:
Drumnaglough Flute Band
Bessbrook True Blues Flute Band
Sir George White Memorial
Kilcluney Volunteers
Cormeen Flute Band
Aghanaloo Flute Band
Carnlough Flute Band
Downshire Guiding Star
Armagh True Blues
Donamoney Flute Band
Portadown Defenders
Pride of Lagan Valley Flute Band
Glenhugh Flute Band
Benvarden True Blues
Burntollet Flute Band
Ballycraigy Old Boys Flute Band
Crimson Star Accordion Band
Aghohill Sons of William
Tamnamore Flute Band
Sons of Ulster Old Boys Flute Band Belfast
Donaghmore Accordion Band
The Billy Boys Flute Band
Craigavon Protestant Boys
Ballinamallard Accordion Band
Cowan Memorial Flute Band
Young Calvay Volunteers Flute Band
Ballyrashane Flute Band
The Hamilton Flute Band
Ballymoughan Flute Band
Staffordstown Accordion Band
Craiganee Accordian Band
William Savage Memorial Band
Crimson Star Comber
Ballynarig Flute Band
Derryloran Boyne Defenders
Castlederg Young Loyalists
South Fermanagh Flute Band
Inch Flute Band
Drumaheagles Flute Band
Ulster Protestant Boys
Bushside Accordion Band
Tobermore Loyalist Flute Band
Churchill Band
Pride of Ardoyne FB
Knockloughrim Accordion Band
Curran Flute Band
Rising Sons of the Valley Kilkeel
Sargeant White Memorial
The Loyal Flute Band
Randalstown Sons Of Ulster
Moneydig Flute Band
Dunloy Accordion Band
Kingsmills Flute Band
Sandholes Accordion Band
Cookstown Grenadiers
Sons of William
Pride of the Raven
Carnalbanagh Flute Band
Clogher Protestant Boys
Crossgar Young Defenders
South Belfast Young Conquerors
Sgt Lindsay Memorial Flute Band
South Belfast Young Conquerors
Anderson Memorial Flute Band
Ballygowan True Blues
Crossgar Young Loyalists Flute Band
Pride of the Hill
Edenmore Flute Band
Bellarena Accordion Band
William King Memorial Flute Band
Ardarragh Accordion Band
Ballyquin Flue Band Limavady
Killycoogan Accordian Band
Moneyslane Flute Band
Upper Falls Protestant Boys Suffolk
South Belfast Protestant Boys Flute Band
Blair Memorial Flute Band
Bovevagh Flute Band
Hill Haven Flute Band
Brackey Flute Band,Bangor
Somme Memorial Flute Band
Enniskillen Fusiliers
Gortagilly Cornation Flute Band
Ballymacarret Defenders Flute Band
Star of the Roe Flute Band
Dungiven Crown Defenders
Pride of The Hill Flute Band
Aughnagurgan
Giants Causeway Protestant Boys
Carrickfergus Defender Flute Band
Edgarstown Accordion Band
Pride of William Auld Boys Flute Band
Pride of the Bann
Pride of the Orange and Blue Auld Boys Flute Band
Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band
Ballyclare Protestant Boys
East Bank Protestant Boys
Whiterock Flute Band
Portadown True Blues
Ballykeel Sons of Ulster Flute Band
Ballymena Protestant Boys
Glendermott Valley Flute Band
Craigywarren
Sandy Row First Flute Band
Millar Memorial
Sons of Kai Flute Band
Cairncastle Flute Band
Tullaghans
North Ballymena Protestant Boys Flute Band
Shankill Protestant Boys
North Down First Flute
Shankill Old Boys Flute Band
Steeple Veterans
Sons of William
Kellswater Flute Band
Red Hand Defenders
Milltown Accordion Band
Mavemacullen Accordion Band
Pride of Ballinran Flute Band
Robert Graham Memorial Flute Band
Killaloo Accordion Band
Denniston Rangers Flute Band
Ballytyrone Accordion Band