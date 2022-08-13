Relief of Derry 2022: more than 100 bands expected to take part in huge parade

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 9.30am, the eight parent clubs parade in order around the historic city walls in Londonderry, accompanied by their bands with the general committee and their band at the head of the parade.

Following the service of thanksgiving in St. Columb’s Cathedral at 10,30am, the Relief of Derry pageant will begin at 12 noon.

The Pride of Orange and Blue, Newbuildings taking part in the Relief of Derry parade on August 14, 2021 Picture:: Lorcan Doherty/Presseye

Which bands are taking part?

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are due to take part:

Drumnaglough Flute Band

Bessbrook True Blues Flute Band

Hamilton Flute Band make their way though New Gate during the 20221 Relief of Derry parade. Picture: Lorcan Doherty/Presseye

Sir George White Memorial

Kilcluney Volunteers

Cormeen Flute Band

Aghanaloo Flute Band

Carnlough Flute Band

Downshire Guiding Star

Armagh True Blues

Donamoney Flute Band

Portadown Defenders

Pride of Lagan Valley Flute Band

Glenhugh Flute Band

Benvarden True Blues

Burntollet Flute Band

Ballycraigy Old Boys Flute Band

Crimson Star Accordion Band

Aghohill Sons of William

Tamnamore Flute Band

Sons of Ulster Old Boys Flute Band Belfast

Donaghmore Accordion Band

The Billy Boys Flute Band

Craigavon Protestant Boys

Ballinamallard Accordion Band

Cowan Memorial Flute Band

Young Calvay Volunteers Flute Band

Ballyrashane Flute Band

The Hamilton Flute Band

Ballymoughan Flute Band

Staffordstown Accordion Band

Craiganee Accordian Band

William Savage Memorial Band

Crimson Star Comber

Ballynarig Flute Band

Derryloran Boyne Defenders

Castlederg Young Loyalists

South Fermanagh Flute Band

Inch Flute Band

Drumaheagles Flute Band

Ulster Protestant Boys

Bushside Accordion Band

Tobermore Loyalist Flute Band

Churchill Band

Pride of Ardoyne FB

Knockloughrim Accordion Band

Curran Flute Band

Rising Sons of the Valley Kilkeel

Sargeant White Memorial

The Loyal Flute Band

Randalstown Sons Of Ulster

Moneydig Flute Band

Dunloy Accordion Band

Kingsmills Flute Band

Sandholes Accordion Band

Cookstown Grenadiers

Sons of William

Pride of the Raven

Carnalbanagh Flute Band

Clogher Protestant Boys

Crossgar Young Defenders

South Belfast Young Conquerors

Sgt Lindsay Memorial Flute Band

South Belfast Young Conquerors

Anderson Memorial Flute Band

Ballygowan True Blues

Crossgar Young Loyalists Flute Band

Pride of the Hill

Edenmore Flute Band

Bellarena Accordion Band

William King Memorial Flute Band

Ardarragh Accordion Band

Ballyquin Flue Band Limavady

Killycoogan Accordian Band

Moneyslane Flute Band

Upper Falls Protestant Boys Suffolk

South Belfast Protestant Boys Flute Band

Blair Memorial Flute Band

Bovevagh Flute Band

Hill Haven Flute Band

Brackey Flute Band,Bangor

Somme Memorial Flute Band

Enniskillen Fusiliers

Gortagilly Cornation Flute Band

Ballymacarret Defenders Flute Band

Star of the Roe Flute Band

Dungiven Crown Defenders

Pride of The Hill Flute Band

Aughnagurgan

Giants Causeway Protestant Boys

Carrickfergus Defender Flute Band

Edgarstown Accordion Band

Pride of William Auld Boys Flute Band

Pride of the Bann

Pride of the Orange and Blue Auld Boys Flute Band

Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band

Ballyclare Protestant Boys

East Bank Protestant Boys

Whiterock Flute Band

Portadown True Blues

Ballykeel Sons of Ulster Flute Band

Ballymena Protestant Boys

Glendermott Valley Flute Band

Craigywarren

Sandy Row First Flute Band

Millar Memorial

Sons of Kai Flute Band

Cairncastle Flute Band

Tullaghans

North Ballymena Protestant Boys Flute Band

Shankill Protestant Boys

North Down First Flute

Shankill Old Boys Flute Band

Steeple Veterans

Sons of William

Kellswater Flute Band

Red Hand Defenders

Milltown Accordion Band

Mavemacullen Accordion Band

Pride of Ballinran Flute Band

Robert Graham Memorial Flute Band

Killaloo Accordion Band

Denniston Rangers Flute Band