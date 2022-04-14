‘Remarkable’ Glengormley Cub Scout ‘saves sister’s life’

Elizabeth Colgan (9) raised the alarm after her younger sister Sophia (23 months) was struggling to breathe in the bedroom they share on December 24 2021.

Detailing the Christmas Eve incident, a spokesperson for Belfast County Scouts said: “Elizabeth sprung from bed and went to Sophia, with whom she shares a room, and tried to help her.

“Realising she was choking, Elizabeth shouted for her mum and dad. Mum Shannon arrived swiftly and thankfully also using her first response training she gained as a Squirrel Leader was able to clear young Sophia’s airway and allow her breathing to return to normal.

Elizabeth with her mum, grandmother, sister and the NI Chief Commissioner.

“The family described this as a truly traumatic experience and if it wasn’t for the actions of Elizabeth, the unthinkable may have occurred.”

In recognition of her quick-thinking actions, Stephen Donaldson (NI Chief Commissioner) recently presented Elizabeth with the John Ashenhurst Trophy, an accolade awarded to the Cub who has ‘done something remarkable.’

Following the presentation, Elizabeth said: “This is the first time I have ever won anything, I’m not good at anything.”

Elizabeth comes from a large scouting family where mum, Shannon, is a Squirrel Leader, grandmother, Agnes is DC for North Belfast and aunt and uncle, Jeanette and Jonny Allen are leaders and members of the County Team.