Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Newtownabbey charity volunteer has been honoured in London for her “remarkable” dedication to the welfare of others.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yvonne Fitzsimmons of the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice received the Order of Mercy, a prestigious medal, for her distinguished service over many years.

The awards ceremony took place at The Mansion House, in the City of London in the presence of HRH Princess Katerina of Yugoslavia and other distinguished guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yvonne Fitzsimmons is presented with her award by Lord Lingfield, president of the League of Mercy. Photo submitted

The Rt Hon the Lord Lingfield, president of the League of Mercy, said “Mrs Fitzsimmons is a marvellous example of someone whose longstanding and voluntary dedication to the service and welfare of others is noteworthy and remarkable and we were delighted to be able to make this well-deserved award to her.”

The League of Mercy, created in 1899 for the encouragement and recognition of voluntary work in hospitals and the community, was re-founded as a nationwide registered charity in 1999 and continues the work of the original founder, the then Prince of Wales, later King Edward VII.