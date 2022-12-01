Southern Area Hospice Services is inviting you to remember your loved ones by dedicating a light to them on their very special Christmas Tree.

The Hospice will Illuminate their ‘Light Up a Life’ Christmas trees at the Mid Ulster Council Building in Dungannon tomorrow (Friday) at 10am.

To dedicate a light on the Hospice Christmas tree you can visit their website www.southernareahospiceservices.org through their Facebook page, by phoning 028 3026 7711.

Advertisement

Speaking on behalf of the Hospice, CEO Liz Cuddy said “Christmas can be a very tough time for those using Hospice services, whether they have a palliative illness or are dealing with the loss of a loved one. The demand for our services continues to grow, this year we provided care and support to over 2000 local people with more than 440 attending our bereavement support services.

Edel Corr died two weeks after being an inpatient.

Advertisement

"Our annual Light Up a Life campaign is special to so many people, it brings them comfort whilst helping to raise vital funds that make a real difference to the lives of local patients, their families, and their friends not just at Christmas but every day of the year.

"I would like to extend our sincere thanks to Gordon’s Chemist for their very generous continued support this year which helps make this event so special”.

Advertisement

"Many families who have been supported by the Hospice will dedicate their own lights this Christmas. The Corr family, from Coalisland, is one of those families and they have kindly agreed to share their Hospice story with you.”

Edel was a devoted sister, auntie, and great aunt. Edel had a vibrant personality, she made an impact on everyone she met. She was caring, kind and compassionate. She spent many years working as a nurse and later in a patient support role. She loved helping others and was involved in much charitable work, both locally and in Zambia.

Edel loved to socialise and spend time with her many friends and family, she was always ready for the road! She loved cars, especially her classic golf convertible and completely doted on her dog Teddy.

Edel was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in late 2019 and underwent Palliative chemotherapy. Unfortunately, Edel’s illness was non curative, which was devastating. She struggled with her symptoms and towards the end of her life she experienced pain and nausea which were difficult to control at home, and so she was admitted to the Hospice in February 2021.

Advertisement

Edel was initially very anxious about being admitted to the Hospice, but her anxieties were quickly remedied as she was made feel so cared for and looked after.

The medical care that Edel received was excellent and she benefitted so much both mentally and spiritually from the support provided by the chaplains.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, due to the covid-19 visitors were restricted but Edel was able to receive daily visits from her sister and niece whilst an inpatient.

Edel’s time in the Hospice helped to get her symptoms under control and gave her a sense of peace and calm.