Remembrance Day parades and services to be held at venues across Mid Ulster including Cookstown and Magherafelt

Members of the Royal British Legion (RBL) will be holding annual remembrance parades and church services in towns and villages arcoss Mid Ulster this Sunday.

One of the largest gatherings in the district will be at Cookstown where ex-service personnel will be joined a number of other organisations including PSNI, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue, Army Cadets, St John Ambulance and various youth groups.

The procession will form up at the Cookstown Royal British Legion Hall at Burn Road prior to moving off accompanied by Tamlaghtmore Silver Band at 10.30am to the Cenotaph at William Street.

A cross community service will be held prior to the Act of Remembrance at 11 o'clock .

Remembrance Sunday at Cookstown Cenotaph. Credit: National World

Following the laying off the wreaths and conclusion of Cenotaph proceedings, the procession will make its way to First Cookstown Presbyterian Church for a service.

The procession will return to the hall at the Burn Road, leaving the church at 12.30pm.

In Magherafelt, the local RBL Branch will gather in the town’s Rainey Street car park prior to moving off at 10.30am, accompanied by Aughagaskin Flute Band, along Rainey Street, Broad Street and Church Street to St Swithin’s Parish Church.

Wreaths will be laid on behalf of the Magherafelt Branch at the church war memorial and various other various other organisations and youth groups taking part.

Following the Remembrance Service, the procession will form up again outside the town and make its way back through the town centre to the Rainey Street car park.

Remembrance parades and church services will also be held in other towns and villages, including Dungannon, Maghera and Tobermore.