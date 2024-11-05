Remembrance parades and events taking place in Portadown, Lurgan and surrounding areas

Thousands of people will take part in acts of remembrance across Portadown, Lurgan and neighbouring areas this weekend.

The Portadown branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) is once again organising a parade through Portadown town centre on Sunday morning.

Members of the RBL, along with various youth organisations including the Army and Air Cadet Forces, will take part in the event.

The parade will form up in Thomas Street at 10.30am and, led by St Mark's Silver Band, will make its way to the War Memorial for 11am when the remembrance ceremony will take place, followed by the wreath laying.

One of the many wreaths which were laid at the War Memorial in Portadown on Remembrance Sunday 2023. Photo: Tony Hendron

The parade will move on to Edenderry Presbyterian Church for the service of remembrance, taken by Rev Robin Brown.

After the service the parade will head back to the RBL in Thomas Street to fall out.

The Royal family will be represented by Deputy Lord Lieutenant of County Armagh, Mr Simon Castles, while the RBL will be represented by the chairman, John Robinson.

Mr Robinson said: “All are most welcome to share this remembrance with their attendance at the war memorial, where so many of our ancestors’ names are remembered annually for the sacrifice they made with their lives for the freedom that we enjoy today. We will remember them.”

Portadown Scouts during Remembrance Sunday's ceremony in Portadown in 2023. Photo: Tony Hendron

A parade will also be held in Richhill on Sunday morning, organised by the RBL. It will form up at the Square at 10.50am, and proceed along Main Street, around the war memorial anti-clockwise then along Maynooth Road before stopping at the war memorial act of remembrance. The parade will set off again at 12.40pm.

In Markethill, the Remembrance Day parade will be held on Sunday afternoon. It will set off at 2.50pm from Keady Street, proceeding along Main Street and Fairgreen Road. The return parade from the Presbyterian Church will start at 4.30pm.

Tandragee will be the venue for a Remembrance Day parade on Sunday morning organised by Tandragee Veterans Support Centre. It will begin at 11.40am from Cornmarket Street, making its way along Market Street to the war memorial for an act of remembrance, then along Mill Street, Market Street and Markethill Road to the Presbyterian Church. The return parade is due to begin at 12.30pm from the church, along Markethill Road, Mill Street, to the Veterans Centre.

Lurgan and Brownlow RBL members are hosting a parade in Lurgan on Sunday morning, starting at RBL Legion and following along Union Street, High Street, turn right towards Castle Lane and left into Market Street to the war memorial for wreath-laying.

Donaghcloney RBL’s Remembrance Day parade will leave the RBL at 10.30am sharp on Sunday to parade to the war memorial. Following the laying of wreaths, the parade will continue to Donaghcloney Elim Church for the church service and all organisations are invited to attend. After the church service the parade will return to the RBL.

Sporting organisations are also holding remembrance events this weekend.

Portadown Football Club's annual service of remembrance will take place at Shamrock Park on Saturday at 2pm, prior to the game against Carrick Rangers.

Hanover FC, meanwhile, will hold their remembrance service at 1.15pm at Brownstown Park Arena on Saturday before the team’s cup game against Gilford Crusaders.