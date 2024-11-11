Services were held in the borough’s towns of Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne, with poignant ceremonies also taking place in Whitehead, Broughshane, Cullybackey, Glynn, Kells and Connor, and Ballycarry.

Poppy wreaths were laid on behalf of the council at each of the locations.

In attendance in Ballymena was Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Beth Adger MBE, who said: “It is my honour as Mayor of Mid and East Antrim to take part in Remembrance Services for those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom. We gather, not only to remember, but to reflect on the values these heroes stood for - courage, sacrifice, and service.

“It is our duty to ensure that their memories and legacies live on in our community and I was privileged to be joined by so many veterans and servicemen and women.

“We must continue to support our veterans and their families, not just today but every day of the year. If you can, please consider supporting the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal this year - your generous donations help to financially support families of military and civilian service people who have lost their lives.”

1 . Remembrance A wreath is laid at the Remembrance Sunday service in Larne. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

2 . Remembrance Attending the commemorations in Ballymena. Photo: Chris Neely

3 . Remembrance Service at Carrickfergus War Memorial. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

4 . Remembrance Remembrance Sunday in Larne. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council