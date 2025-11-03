Remembrance services in the Ballymena, Larne and Carrickfergus areas
Ceremonies will be held at the War Memorials in Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne.
Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Jackson Minford, and Interim Chief Executive of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Valerie Watts, will be among those in attendance in Ballymena and will lay a wreath there.
Council will also be represented at a number of other commemorations being held in the villages of Ballycarry, Broughshane, Cullybackey, Glynn, Kells and Connor, and Whitehead.
Ballycarry’s commemoration will be held at the War Memorial on Friday, November 7 at 7pm, with the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Tyler Hoey, to lay a wreath, while all other commemorations will be held on Sunday, November 9.
The full list of Remembrance Sunday commemorations on November 9, 2025 is as folows:
Ballymena
Parade assembles at Services Club, Trostan Avenue, 10.15am
War Memorial Service: 10.50am
Parade Salute: Wellington Street, 11.30am
Church Service: St Patrick’s Church of Ireland, Castle Street, 12pm
Carrickfergus
War Memorial Service: 10.40am
Larne
Parade leaves Larne and Kilwaughter Church, 10.35am
War Memorial Service: 10.45am
Church Service: Larne Methodist Church
Broughshane
Parade assembles at Broughshane Community Centre,10.20am
War Memorial Service
Church Service: St Patrick’s Church of Ireland, Broughshane
Cullybackey
Parade assembles at Cullybackey Reformed Presbyterian Church car park, 2pm
War Memorial Service
Glynn
Parade leaves Glenvale Park, 2.45pm
War Memorial Service: 3pm
Church Service: St John’s Parish Church
Kells & Connor
War Memorial Service: 3pm
Whitehead
Parade leaves Whitehead Community Association, 10.35am
War Memorial Service: 10.55am