A number of services will be held across Mid and East Antrim to mark Remembrance Sunday, commemorating those who lost their lives in World War One and Two and other conflicts.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ceremonies will be held at the War Memorials in Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Jackson Minford, and Interim Chief Executive of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Valerie Watts, will be among those in attendance in Ballymena and will lay a wreath there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council will also be represented at a number of other commemorations being held in the villages of Ballycarry, Broughshane, Cullybackey, Glynn, Kells and Connor, and Whitehead.

A number of services will be held across Mid and East Antrim to mark Remembrance Sunday, commemorating those who lost their lives in World War One and Two and other conflicts. Photo: MEABC

Ballycarry’s commemoration will be held at the War Memorial on Friday, November 7 at 7pm, with the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Tyler Hoey, to lay a wreath, while all other commemorations will be held on Sunday, November 9.

The full list of Remembrance Sunday commemorations on November 9, 2025 is as folows:

Ballymena

Parade assembles at Services Club, Trostan Avenue, 10.15am

War Memorial Service: 10.50am

Parade Salute: Wellington Street, 11.30am

Church Service: St Patrick’s Church of Ireland, Castle Street, 12pm

Carrickfergus

War Memorial Service: 10.40am

Larne

Parade leaves Larne and Kilwaughter Church, 10.35am

War Memorial Service: 10.45am

Church Service: Larne Methodist Church

Broughshane

Parade assembles at Broughshane Community Centre,10.20am

War Memorial Service

Church Service: St Patrick’s Church of Ireland, Broughshane

Cullybackey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parade assembles at Cullybackey Reformed Presbyterian Church car park, 2pm

War Memorial Service

Glynn

Parade leaves Glenvale Park, 2.45pm

War Memorial Service: 3pm

Church Service: St John’s Parish Church

Kells & Connor

War Memorial Service: 3pm

Whitehead

Parade leaves Whitehead Community Association, 10.35am

War Memorial Service: 10.55am