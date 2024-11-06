Remembrance Sunday parades and timings around the Causeway Coast and Glens area

Remembrance parades and services will take place this weekend on Sunday, November 10, around the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

The parade in Coleraine will commence at 10.30am at the Royal British Legion on Beresford Road before making its way to the War Memorial in the Diamond before continuing to Killowen Parish Church.

In Ballymoney, a parade will start at 2.15pm from Townhead Street making its way to St Patrick’s Church and the War Memorial. Ballycastle’s Remembrance Sunday will be marked at the War Memorial at 10.30am.

In Limavady, the parade will commence at Roe Mill Road at 10.45am.

Remembrance Sunday is always marked on the second Sunday in November.
In Portrush, the Remembrance Sunday parade will begin at 10.30am from Dunluce Avenue before making its way to Holy Trinity Church. Portstewart’s parade will start off from Lever Road at 10.15am, while the Bushmills parade will start at 10.45am from Woodvale Park before making its way to the War Memorial and Dunluce Presbyterian Church.

