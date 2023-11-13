Remembrance services took place across Mid and East Antrim at the weekend to commemorate those who lost their lives in both World Wars and other conflicts.

Services were held in the borough’s towns of Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne, with poignant ceremonies being held in Whitehead, Broughshane, Cullybackey, Glynn, Kells and Connor, and Ballycarry.

Poppy wreaths were laid on behalf of the council at each of the locations.

In attendance in Ballymena was Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna. “It is my honour as Mayor of Mid and East Antrim to take part in Remembrance services for those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom,” she said.

“It is important to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice of yesterday which allows us to enjoy our freedom of today and I was privileged to be joined by so many veterans and servicemen and women.

“If you can, please also consider supporting the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal this year. Your generous donations help to financially support families of military and civilian service people who have lost their lives.”

1 . Remembrance Services Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna attended the Remembrance service in Ballymena. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

2 . Remembrance Services Wreaths were laid at Larne War Memorial. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

3 . Remembrance Services Remembrance Day in Whitehead. Photo: Tommy Mahood

4 . Remembrance Services Parade during Remembrance Day in Whitehead. Photo: Tommy Mahood