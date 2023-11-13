Register
Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna lays a poppy wreath at the Remembrance service. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough CouncilMayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna lays a poppy wreath at the Remembrance service. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council
Remembrance Sunday services held across Mid and East Antrim

Remembrance services took place across Mid and East Antrim at the weekend to commemorate those who lost their lives in both World Wars and other conflicts.
By Helena McManus
Published 13th Nov 2023, 14:54 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 15:21 GMT

Services were held in the borough’s towns of Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne, with poignant ceremonies being held in Whitehead, Broughshane, Cullybackey, Glynn, Kells and Connor, and Ballycarry.

Poppy wreaths were laid on behalf of the council at each of the locations.

In attendance in Ballymena was Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna. “It is my honour as Mayor of Mid and East Antrim to take part in Remembrance services for those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom,” she said.

“It is important to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice of yesterday which allows us to enjoy our freedom of today and I was privileged to be joined by so many veterans and servicemen and women.

“If you can, please also consider supporting the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal this year. Your generous donations help to financially support families of military and civilian service people who have lost their lives.”

