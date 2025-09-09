Renovation plans for a 19th century home have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Council’s planning portal recently received a Listed Building Consent request for repairs to a Georgian-style house, which was built in the 1820’s and is located at Benone, Magilligan, in the townland of Umbra.

Situated within Binevenagh Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the home lies within a 0.419 hectare site, comprising a large front garden with mature trees and a timber boundary fence.

In an accompanying Design and Access Statement, agents Bell Architects said the home has been owned by the same family since 2013, who wish to make “sensitive internal alterations” as well as adding double-glazed windows and doors, and renovating an existing annex.

The statement added: “Their deep appreciation for the home’s heritage has guided their approach to pursue permission for much-needed renovation works, aimed at securing the long-term viability of the building as a comfortable and sustainable family home.”

“The property currently suffers from outdated and inefficient services, damp issues caused by the close proximity to the rear cliff face, poor accessibility, and areas of structural wear.

“The works to the main dwelling have been carefully considered to maintain and enhance the architectural integrity and heritage value of the building, while improving its functionality as a family home to meet the day-to-day family needs.

“The extent of the works to the dwelling and annex are minimal.

“All the proposed works are designed to appropriately preserve and enhance the cherished historic character, appearance and setting of the listed building.”