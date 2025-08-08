The road has been closed between the junctions of Glenbank Road and Greenan Road since 27 March 2024, due to a partial road collapse resulting from a landslide. CREDIT DFI

Work to repair a Ballycastle road which collapsed during a landslide will not be completed until November, the Department for Infrastructure has said.

The Glenshesk Road has been closed between the junctions of Glenbank Road and Greenan Road since 27 March 2024, due to a partial road collapse resulting from a landslide.

The Department said that due to the “severity of the damage and the topography of the area this has been a complex issue that required a significant engineering consideration to allow a safe and feasible solution to be developed”.

The repairs began on March 18 this year, and it was hoped that favourable weather conditions would allow completion by the end of the summer.

"Regrettably, due to difficult ground conditions and the quantum of illegal waste that must be removed from the site, progress on the scheme has been delayed. Therefore, the road will now remain closed at this location with traffic management plans and diversions in place until November 2025,” the Department said.

Apologising for the inconvenience, the Department added: "We are mindful of the impact this road closure is having, and would like to thank residents, local businesses, and commuters for their continued patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.

"We have plans in place to ensure that extra signage will be provided for those attending The Auld Lammas Fair between 23rd and 26th of August.

"As is the case with works of this nature, programme dates are indicative. The Department will keep the public informed of changes and expected road opening dates whilst works progress.”

For more information about this scheme visit: www.infrastructure-ni.gov.uk/articles/b15-glenshesk-road-ballycastle-overview