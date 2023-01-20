The Post Office has confirmed that replacement energy support vouchers will start to be delivered on Saturday (January 21) to householders who could not redeem their original vouchers.

It emerged on Thursday that more than 6,000 vouchers sent out to energy customers across Northern Ireland had been deemed invalid due to a technical issue.

Householders affected by the problem are asked to look out for the new vouchers arriving in the post so they can make use of them as soon as possible.

Advertisement

A Post Office spokesperson said: “New, valid, energy support vouchers for the 6,000 Power NI and 119 Airtricity Energy customers impacted by the technical issue, which came to light on Thursday, have been posted today (Friday, January 20). These vouchers will start arriving on doormats from Saturday, January 21. The vouchers will be dated January 20.

The £600 payment support is aimed at helping householders with energy costs.

Advertisement

"It has emerged fewer Airtricity Energy customers were impacted than first reported – it is 119 and not 150.

"The technical glitch has been resolved swiftly and customers affected will start to receive their new vouchers this weekend.

Advertisement

"We understand how urgently this support is needed and want to apologise once again to anyone who could not redeem their original voucher. We ask for customers to be vigilant and look out for their new vouchers so they can redeem them,” added the spokesperson.