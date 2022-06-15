Replacement play park opens at Galgorm

The new play area draws on the characteristics of the surrounding area such as the River Maine, Galgorm Castle and the local golf course and includes a number of inclusive pieces of play equipment to meet the needs of children with a range of abilities.

The project was completed by Haffey’s Sports Grounds and handed over to Council on 23 May 23, and has now been officially opened.

Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Beth Adger MBE, said: “I am delighted to see the replacement play park delivered at Galgorm as part of year two of Council’s Play Investment Framework and Out to Play Strategy. Through the strategy, Council has set out a clear commitment to providing quality, inclusive play facilities for the children of this Borough.

Elected members, Council staff and Emma Ervine of Haffey Playgrounds at the opening of the replacement play park at the River Maine, Galgorm

“This is a hugely positive addition to the area which is continuing to see its population grow and grow each year. Lockdowns have shown the importance of access to quality outdoor spaces on the physical and mental wellbeing of our young people. This new play facility will have a significant impact on the quality of life of younger residents in Galgorm, Gracehill and the surrounding area.

“This is the latest in a line of new and innovative park development projects across Mid and East Antrim that underline our commitment to enhancing play provision as a clear priority in the borough.”