Funding for rural community transport in the Causeway Coast and Glens area will be extended by a month, until the end of July.

Non-profit organisations, such as North Co ast Community Transport (NCCT), provide affordable transport to individuals and groups and rural transport in general in areas with a lack of public transport.

The DfI had previously said funding could not be guaranteed past the end of April, but DfI permanent secretary Julie Harrison then extended this to the end of June.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ms Harrison has now written to the council to confirm that the funding will be provided for a further month.

At a meeting of the council last week, Ballymoney DUP Councillor Mervyn Storey said the DfI is “using consultation as a screen for not making decisions". Credit NI World

This is to allow the DfI to consider responses to a consultation relating to the funding, following the government’s Budget statement in April which set out final budget allocations across Northern Ireland departments for the current financial year.

Ms Harrison said: “In order to consider the implications of the budget allocation, and what, if any, mitigating measures can be taken, a public consultation was launched seeking views on the equality impacts of the Resource Budget for 2023/24 and of potential decisions on expenditure across the department, including what the impact of ceasing to fund community transport would be, if such a decision was taken.”

Responses received by June 12 are being used to inform remaining decisions to be taken on the department’s initial Budget allocation. Any further responses received before the consultation closes on August 7 will be used to inform further mitigation measures and reallocation of any additional funding available during 2023/24.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ms Harrison said she is “mindful that it would have been unreasonable to expect community transport providers to wait until June 12 to provide them with a decision on future funding after June 30” so the funding will continue until the end of July.

“This will enable [transport providers] to continue providing transport services, while we analyse the consultation responses,” she said.

“We also intend to review community transport provision for the longer term to ensure that we are maximising both value for money and outcomes, through our investment in these key services.

“I am sorry that I cannot provide greater clarity at this stage but as you will see from the consultation it is important that we assess the implications of the decisions that would need to be taken, and indeed those that cannot be taken, to cut funding in the absence of a minister.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

At a meeting of the council last week, Ballymoney DUP Councillor Mervyn Storey said the DfI is “using consultation as a screen for not making decisions”.

He added: “They confirm funding is continuing until the end of July, but there’s nothing from the Department as to what’s going to happen after that.

“If it takes them as long to consider the consultation responses as most of the other things it will be 2029 by the time we get a response. We have people in our communities for whom this is a vital service.