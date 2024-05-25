Watch more of our videos on Shots!

University Street in south Belfast has reopened after criminal damage to a pipe resulted in a gas leak on Saturday (May 25) morning.

A Police spokesperson said: “Officers received and responded to a report at around 9.35am today, Saturday 25th May. Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance and, a number of properties in the area were evacuated whilst they dealt with the leak.

“The road was closed between the Ormeau Road and Westminster Street for a period of time, but has now re-opened to motorists.

Police are appealing for information after criminal damage to a gas pipe triggered an alert. Picture: Pacemaker Press.