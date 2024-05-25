Residents evacuated after criminal damage led to gas leak in University Street area of Belfast

By The Newsroom
Published 25th May 2024, 10:58 BST
Updated 25th May 2024, 13:52 BST
University Street in south Belfast has reopened after criminal damage to a pipe resulted in a gas leak on Saturday (May 25) morning.

A Police spokesperson said: “Officers received and responded to a report at around 9.35am today, Saturday 25th May. Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance and, a number of properties in the area were evacuated whilst they dealt with the leak.

“The road was closed between the Ormeau Road and Westminster Street for a period of time, but has now re-opened to motorists.

Police are appealing for information after criminal damage to a gas pipe triggered an alert. Picture: Pacemaker Press.Police are appealing for information after criminal damage to a gas pipe triggered an alert. Picture: Pacemaker Press.
Police are appealing for information after criminal damage to a gas pipe triggered an alert. Picture: Pacemaker Press.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident, and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information which may assist, to get in touch.“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 417 of 25/05/24.”

