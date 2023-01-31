Register
Residents get keys to new social housing in Newtownabbey

The first families to receive keys to their new homes in the Knockenagh Lane development in Rathfern have been welcomed by Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross.

By Russell Keers
3 minutes ago
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 5:33pm

This new social housing development built on the former site of Carnview Children’s Home, consists of apartments, semi-detached houses and two wheelchair accessible bungalows, providing new homes for families, particularly the elderly and disabled.

During a recent visit, the Mayor met with new homeowners.

Ald Ross said: “This new development in the heart of Rathfern will provide much needed housing for the community.

Ald Stephen Ross is joined by Greg Woods and Rachel Clarke from Arbour Housing and Andrew and Helen Ryan as they receive the keys to their new accessible bungalow.

"It was great to speak to some of the residents and hear how these homes will greatly improve their quality of life.

"I’d like to wish them all the very best for the future.”

Greg Woods from Arbour housing added: “This development is in a highly sought after location and is a great asset to the area. I look forward to welcoming more new families to Knockenagh Lane in the next handover phase.”

