Residents get taste of what Larne Library has to offer

Residents recently had the opportunity to avail of an open day at Larne Library, letting them experience the many resources and activities the Pound Street facility has to offer.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 3:03 pm

A variety of free events highlighted services and showcased the range of activities which take place regularly including Knit and Natter, Rhythm and Rhyme, Tea and Newspapers and Reading Groups.

Guest facilitator Mr Hullabaloo held an Enchanted Tales storytelling session with pupils from Larne and Inver PS and Moyle PS.

Libraries NI Service Development Manager Kim Aiken, said: “Libraries offer the perfect venues for free, family fun time and also the opportunity for individuals to gain some much needed relaxation time away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. I hope many members of the community got to experience all their local library has to offer and we look forward to welcoming them back as regular visitors.”

The event brought generations together.

Anyone who lives, works or studies in NI can become a library member by bringing along a means of ID which includes a home address.

The activities of the tea and newspapers club were highlighted.
Photos of Larne through the years were on display.
Agnes was welcomed back again to Knit and Natter at Larne Library.
